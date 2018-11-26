KeralaLatest News

“CPI(M) Thinks K Surendran is the Husband of Shobha Surendran”: P S Sreedharan Pillai

Nov 26, 2018, 03:54 pm IST
BJP Leader K Surendran continues to be in jail as police have slapped the leader with multiple charges and made things really difficult for him. Now BJP State President Adv P S Sreedharan Pillai has said that CPI(M) is so naive that when a case was taken against Shobha Surendran, they had accused that K Surendran had forced her to the crime. He said this happened as some CPI(M) members had mistakenly thought that K Surendran is the husband of Shobha Surendran. He also added that Police officers who constantly commits mistake should be dismissed.

” K Surendran is one of the most important leaders of BJP. He has been needlessly put behind the bars. Surendran inside the jail is more powerful than Surendran outside” he said.

Sreedharan Pillai said that even if Surendran is pt behind the bars for many days, BJP will overcome it all.

Surendran fought for freedom. He has been targeted by slapping many offences against him,”: said Sreedharan Pillai.

