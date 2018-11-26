“I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape”. Kim Kardashian makes shocking Revelations

Kim Kardashian revealed that two of the most prominent events in her life had one common ingredient — the drug ecstasy.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother of three reflected on her “wild” years during a conversation with Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner, who kicked things off by mentioning that she’d “heard stories” from back in the day about Kardashian West.

The 38-year-old reality star admitted to being high on ecstasy when she married music producer Damon Thomas and while filming her infamous sex tape with Ray J.

“I got married on ecstasy. The first time,” Kardashian said during a discussion of her “wild” years with Disick and Jenner. “I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

“You were high on ecstasy when you made that sex tape?” Disick asked of the 2003 sex tape Kardashian West starred in with Ray J, which went public in 2007 and catapulted her into fame.

“Absolutely. Everyone knows it,” Kardashian West responded. “Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.”

Kardashian got married to Thomas in 2000 and divorced him four years later. The reality star also performed for a sex tape in 2003 with the “Sexy Can I” singer, which then leaked in 2007.