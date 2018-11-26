“Its a Sin to Continue the Alliance With CPI(M) Who Tortured Devotees”: P.C George

P.C George’s party Janapaksham has ended its alliance with CPI(M) as it is thoroughly unhappy with the Left Governments approach towards devotees at Sabarimala. In Poonjar Panchayath P.C George joined hands with BJP and send a notice to move a no-confidence motion against President Dhanesh of CPI(M).

“It is a sin to continue the alliance with CPI(M) who torture devotees. The new alliances can be thought of when the Loksabha elections come. I have never felt BJP is a bad party. Am keeping an equal distance from both Congress and CPI(M)” George said.

Janapaksham is planning to move no-confidence motion and topple the ruling party in Poonjar. Earlier, janapaksham Vice president Lisamma Sunny from Janapaksham had submitted her resignation as a protest against the Govt’s approach in Sabarimala.

In the 13 member Panchayath, CPI(M) has 8, and Janapaksham and Congress has 3 each. BJP has two seats. We might soon see BJP, Janapaksham and Congress uniting against CPI(M) in Poonjar.