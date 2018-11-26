KeralaLatest News

“Its a Sin to Continue the Alliance With CPI(M) Who Tortured Devotees”: P.C George

Nov 26, 2018, 07:09 pm IST
Less than a minute

P.C George’s party Janapaksham has ended its alliance with CPI(M) as it is thoroughly unhappy with the Left Governments approach towards devotees at Sabarimala. In Poonjar Panchayath P.C George joined hands with BJP and send a notice to move a no-confidence motion against President Dhanesh of CPI(M).

“It is a sin to continue the alliance with CPI(M) who torture devotees. The new alliances can be thought of when the Loksabha elections come. I have never felt BJP is a bad party. Am keeping an equal distance from both Congress and CPI(M)” George said.

Janapaksham is planning to move no-confidence motion and topple the ruling party in Poonjar.  Earlier, janapaksham Vice president Lisamma Sunny from Janapaksham had submitted her resignation as a protest against the Govt’s approach in Sabarimala.

In the 13 member Panchayath, CPI(M) has 8, and Janapaksham and Congress has 3 each. BJP has two seats. We might soon see BJP, Janapaksham and Congress uniting against CPI(M) in Poonjar.

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 14, 2018, 07:24 pm IST

Internet`s sensation Priya Varrier opens up with a smile whether she is single or not

Jul 28, 2018, 04:44 pm IST

Smuggled Gold Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized by Customs Officials

Imraan
May 12, 2018, 03:49 pm IST

Kissing sequence for more than 15mts with an actress by the “serial kisser”?

Jan 11, 2018, 04:59 pm IST

Tiger Zinda has become a roaring success at Boxoffice

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close