Kanhaiya Kumar calls PM Modi Incompetent Son who Could not take care of his Mother

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit back at the Congress for comments on his parents, former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar upped the attack by saying the PM was a “nalayak” (incompetent) son who could not take care of his mother.

While speaking at ‘Save Constitution March’ in Mumbai on Sunday, Kumar said he was attacking the Prime Minister and not his mother. He said, “The Prime Minister says that people make disrespectful remarks against his mother. I am not saying anything about his mother, but I am calling him ‘nalayak’ for failing to take care of his mother.”

This isn’t the first time that Kumar has called the PM ‘nalayak’. At an event in Delhi recently, he had said that only a ‘nalayak’ son can make his 90-year-old mother stand in a bank queue.