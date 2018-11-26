Sabarimala debate: Kodiyeri scared of losing says Sreedharan Pillai

BJP state president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai ridiculed CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan that he is scared of losing. Kodiyeri has challenged Pillai for a debate on Sabarimala, but later he put a condition that only after BJP stops agitation, then only the debate will happen.

Pillai said that Kodiyeri, who initially offered a challenge with him, was now demanding a debate with communists. He claimed that Kodiyeri went back on his words over the fear of losing. “we are willing to have the debate anywhere where people can come, even if that is at the AKG Centre. If Kodiyeri is not comfortable debating with me, I am willing to send any of BJP’s state general secretaries”.

The BJP state president denied the media reports stating that he was not doing anything to help K Surendran. “We are doing everything possible, both politically and legally. Not even Surendran has such a complaint. It is a rumour spread by some media persons in Kannur and Kasaragod districts. The BJP has been organizing protests all over the state, Pillai added.