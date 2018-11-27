CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

Actress Namitha wants to play the role of late former actress and chief minister Jayalalitha

Actress Namitha who was last seen in Big Boss spoke about a few things in a recent interview. She said that her husband is supporting to make a come back in movies and hoped that people will welcome the actress even after their marriage. It was her greatest desire to play the role of late former actress and chief minister Jayalalitha.

Currently she has roped in a project Angabavan playing some short role as a journalist which has a prominent role for her. She said she will focus on playing some good roles in the movies which have strong storylines.

She then revealed that her favourite actor is Vijay Sethupathi who impressed everyone with his stellar performance in 96.

