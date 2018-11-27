How Sesame seeds help you lose weight

Sesame seeds the ultimate condiment that can help you blast the stubborn belly fat.

High fibre content

Sesame seeds have high fibre content. Fibre, as we all know, plays a crucial role in losing weight. Fibre keeps you fuller for longer and thus stops you from binge eating. 100 grams of sesame seeds have eight grams of fibre present in them. Fibre also helps in keeping your blood sugar steady by making the sugar and fat enter your bloodstream at a steady rate. This helps avoid the sudden crash that makes you feel hungry. Having fibre rich foods is also beneficial because fibre helps you lose weight and also helps maintain the muscle mass.

Low in sodium

Because of being low in sodium sesame seeds help in regulating body fluids and prevent water retention in the body that contribute to the water weight.

Rich in lignans

Lignans help burn fat by causing the body to release more fat-burning liver enzymes. Lignans are also said to inhibit the formation and absorption of cholesterol and decrease fat metabolism.

Rich in protein

Increasing the intake of protein is the first dietary change we make when we want to lose weight. Sesame seeds are an excellent source of protein, which increases your metabolism and curbs hunger.

Are these the perfect weight loss seeds?

Sesame seeds are also loaded with potent amino acids – tryptophan and polyphenols. These compounds help you stick to your weight loss diet, thereby help you burn that stubborn belly fat effectively.

How to incorporate sesame seeds in your diet

Sesame seeds can be added to salads, stir-fried veggies, baked veggies, smoothies and sandwiches. Regular physical activity and a balanced diet go without saying.