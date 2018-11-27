Mahindra launches Alturas G4 in India : Price and Features

Mahindra has launched its new model SUV Alturas G4 in the Indian market. The lower-spec 2WD is priced at Rs 26.95 lakh, and the top-spec 4WD is priced at Rs 29.95 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra has already opened bookings for the Alturas G4 for an amount for Rs 50,000. Deliveries for the SUV will begin soon enough.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is essentially a rebadged Ssangyong Rexton second generation. Positioned in the high-end SUV segment, the Alturas G4 will compete with players that operate in the Rs 30 plus lakh, ex-showroom price range like the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.

Features

The 7-seater SUV Alturas will sit at the top of the range and will be Mahindra’s flagship SUV for the Indian market. The SUV looks quite premium and has a massive stance with designs on the exterior conforming the makings of a premium set SUV.

The Mahindra Alturas will have a wheelbase of 2,865mm and will come with automatic LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, 5-spoke alloys, and electronic tailgate. In terms of design, the Alturas G4 gets high set headlamps with a six-slat grille in the middle and chrome strip running across the headlamps. The bumper gets aggressive detailing across the front and back with LED foglamp.

Interior features include leather seats, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and WIFi support. Other features include a 7-inch instrument cluster, electronic parking brake with Auto Hold, 360-degree camera, steering mounted controls, 8-way electrically adjustable driver seat with memory function, and ventilated front seats as well.

In the safety segment, the Alturas is slated to get top-spec equipment like 9 airbags for the front, driver knee protection, side airbags for two rows, curtain airbags. The Alturas also gets Hill Descent Control, Electronic Stability Control, Advanced Emergency Braking, and Active Roll-over Protection, traction control system, ABS, emergency stop signal, hill descent control, and ISOFIX mounts for child seats.

The Alturas is powered by a 2.2-liter, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine which churns out 181bhp and 420Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed automatic transmission which is sourced from Mercedes Benz. The 6-speed manual variant is unlikely to be sold in the Indian market.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 will go against the likes of rivals such as the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, and the recently updated Isuzu MU-X. The Alturas is available in a total of five exterior shades – Napoli Black, Dsat Silver, Pearl White, Lakeside Brown, and Regal Blue.