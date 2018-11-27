Nayanthara will be paired opposite Vijay after 10 years

Nayanthara will share screen space with Thalapathy Vijay after 10 years in his 63rd movie. After the great success of Sarkar, Vijay started work on his next film, last week. The yet-to-be-titled movie is being directed by Atlee and produced by AGS Cinemas. Initially, there were rumours that Inkem Inkem Kavale fame Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead in the film. But now, it has been revealed that Nayanthara has come on board.

She last worked with the actor in Villu almost 10 years ago. The film was directed by Prabhudheva. Before Villu, Nayanthara had shot for a song with Vijay in Sivakasi, which released in 2005

The new film will also bring together Atlee and Vijay for the third time. He has previously been directed by Atlee in Mersal and Theri. Besides this, AR Rahman will compose the music for the film, and it is slated to release on Diwali, 2019. This will be Vijay’s 13th movie that will have a Diwali release.