Over 71% polling recorded for 4th phase of Panchayat elections in J&K

Overall 71.3 per cent polling was recorded across Jammu and Kashmir in the 4th Phase of Panchayat Polls held on Tuesday. According to the Chief Electoral Officer J&K, over 82 per cent polling was registered in Jammu division and 32.3 per cent in Kashmir division.

Meanwhile, counting of votes has begun and the results are expected by tomorrow morning. For 5th Phase of Panchayat Polls, voting will take place on Thursday.

Five blocks of Jammu District recorded 85.2 per cent polling followed by 84.6 per cent polling in three blocks of Doda district. Poonch recorded 82.5 per cent polling while Kishtwar district recorded above 82 per cent polling followed by 81.8 per cent polling in Rajouri district. In Ramban district over 81 per cent voters exercised their

franchise while border district of Kathua recorded 80.7 per cent polling. In Udhampur district nearly 79 per cent votes were polled in the fourth phase. In Kashmir Valley, highest polling was recorded in Baramulla district where 62.4 per cent voters exercised their franchise followed by 56.1 per cent in frontier district

of Kupwara and 46.3 per cent in Budgam district.