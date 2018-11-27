KeralaLatest NewsReligion & FaithPolitics

PC George to team up with BJP

Nov 27, 2018, 07:42 pm IST
Poonjar MLA P.C.George has decided to team up with the BJP in the Kerala Legislative Assembly session proceedings. So over Sabarimala-related issues BJP member O.Rajagopal and Kerala Janapaksham leader P. C.George will work together.
“For the past three years, I have been cooperating with BJP MLA O Rajagopal. We have been sharing the time we get to speak at the Assembly. No one else use to give me their time. I have decided to combine with Rajagopal. We are thinking of sitting together as a separate block in the Assembly,” George said.
Stating that he is more fond of BJP in Sabarimala issue, George blamed the state government for appointing the worst police officers at the temple.
The decision for new cooperation was taken in the discussion held between BJP State president Adv P S Sreedharan Pillai and Janapaksham leader P C George.

Both parties will continue strongly their stand in the assembly in support of the devotees who stick to old tradition and customs.
The other day Janapaksham had withdrawn their support to the CPM in Erumeli panchayat. After that, they joined with the BJP to give a non-confidence motion against the CPM panchayat president.

P C George even went on to declare that tie-up with the CPM that deceived believers is sin.

