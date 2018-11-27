KeralaLatest News

WATCH: Media Person Sunitha Devadas Mocks P.C George’s ‘Shift’ to BJP

Nov 27, 2018, 12:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

P.C George’s party Janapaksham had recently ended its alliance with CPI(M) as it is thoroughly unhappy with the Left Governments approach towards devotees at Sabarimala. Simultaneously, P.C had also shown a shift towards BJP.

“The new alliances can be thought of when the Loksabha elections come. I have never felt BJP is a bad party. Am keeping an equal distance from both Congress and CPI(M)” George had said. Now Media person Sunitha Devadas had come out with a video on Facebook, mocking George and his decision to join BJP.

In the 8 minutes video posted on Facebook, Sunitha makes some strong criticisms and sarcastic statements about P C George and BJP. She says BJP couldn’t have had a worse thing happening to them than P.C joining them and that she is personally happy about it. Watch video:

?? ?? ????? ; ???????????? ????? ?? ???????????? …. ???????? ??????????? ??? ???????????? ????? ????????????? ?????? ???? ?????? ??? ?? ???????? ????????? ????? ????????????? ?? ?? ???? ????? … ???? ????? ????????? , ????????? ????????? ???????? ?????????, ? ???? ??????????? ?????? ??????? ?????????.?????? ???????? ????? . ????? ?????? ????????? ?????? ???????? …??? ?? ???????? ?????? ?????? ????????????????…?? ?????? ????????????? ???????? ?? : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHP4WQiJU1fGOZXjSpVI8Tw?view_as=subscriber

Gepostet von Sunitha Devadas am Montag, 26. November 2018

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 13, 2017, 04:32 pm IST

Son of Mukesh Ambani getting married? The Super Expensive Wedding Card Is Going Viral.

Feb 18, 2018, 10:56 am IST

BJP’s new hi-tech and swanky’ office; PM to inaugurate multi-complex

Oct 6, 2018, 05:01 pm IST

BJP Calls For Harthal to Protest Against ‘Police’s Atrocities’

Dec 28, 2017, 12:22 pm IST

Man jailed for threatening his ex wife after she refused of having sex

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close