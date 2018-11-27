WATCH: Media Person Sunitha Devadas Mocks P.C George’s ‘Shift’ to BJP

P.C George’s party Janapaksham had recently ended its alliance with CPI(M) as it is thoroughly unhappy with the Left Governments approach towards devotees at Sabarimala. Simultaneously, P.C had also shown a shift towards BJP.
“The new alliances can be thought of when the Loksabha elections come. I have never felt BJP is a bad party. Am keeping an equal distance from both Congress and CPI(M)” George had said. Now Media person Sunitha Devadas had come out with a video on Facebook, mocking George and his decision to join BJP.
In the 8 minutes video posted on Facebook, Sunitha makes some strong criticisms and sarcastic statements about P C George and BJP. She says BJP couldn’t have had a worse thing happening to them than P.C joining them and that she is personally happy about it. Watch video:
?? ?? ????? ; ???????????? ????? ?? ???????????? …. ???????? ??????????? ??? ???????????? ????? ????????????? ?????? ???? ?????? ??? ?? ???????? ????????? ????? ????????????? ?? ?? ???? ????? … ???? ????? ????????? , ????????? ????????? ???????? ?????????, ? ???? ??????????? ?????? ??????? ?????????.?????? ???????? ????? . ????? ?????? ????????? ?????? ???????? …??? ?? ???????? ?????? ?????? ????????????????…?? ?????? ????????????? ???????? ?? : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHP4WQiJU1fGOZXjSpVI8Tw?view_as=subscriber
Gepostet von Sunitha Devadas am Montag, 26. November 2018
