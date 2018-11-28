Latest Newscelebrities

I am not allowed to enter a ground even if my son plays… Sreesanth broke down into tears

Nov 28, 2018, 11:48 am IST
S. Sreesanth has always been a very controversial figure throughout his career. The right-arm fast-medium-pace bowler had seen it all in his career in Cricketer before he was banned from it. He slowly turned to be an actor and also appeared in several films. And now he is a part of the Bigg Boss House.

Within a few days, he even created controversies there also.

After opening up about the infamous slapgate controversy, Sreesanth has now talked about his match-fixing allegations. He was seen talking about it to Dipika, Megha and Jasleen. He broke down into tears while talking about how he isn’t allowed to enter a ground even if his son plays.

