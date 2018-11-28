Latest NewsTechnology

Man receives this search results after asking ‘Bitches Near Me’ On Google

Nov 28, 2018, 10:55 am IST
Less than a minute

The Twitter user pointed out that when one types ‘bitches near me’ on Google Maps, it automatically starts showing results of girls schools, colleges and hostels near your location.

See Tweet:

The fact that this is sexist, not to mention extremely disrespectful exists – didn’t go down with most people. And this wasn’t limited to a particular city – but apparently everywhere in the world.

After people stars posting same issues around the world increased in Twitter, Google fixed it, people started citing that this was a ‘bug.’ There was no acknowledgement on part of Google, though.

