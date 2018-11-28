Navjot Singh Sidhu can win if he contests election in Pakistan, says Pak PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan made a strong pitch for betterment of India-Pakistan ties and said strong leadership is needed on both sides of the border for it. He said if India takes one step to improve ties, then Pakistan will take two steps.

Speaking at the Kartarpur corridor groundbreaking ceremony, Khan heaped praise on Navjot Singh Sidhu and said the Punjab Minister is a messenger of peace from India. Khan said the Sidhu would win election if he contests in Pakistan.

Khan said that Navjot Singh had come to Pakistan with a message of love and friendship. “I still don’t understand it. He had come with a message of friendship and love. He came here to talk of friendship between two nuclear powered countries. To think that two such countries can go to war against each other is foolish. Who will win? No one will win. We’ll both lose. What is the alternative then? Friendship is the alternative,” Khan said.

In the same breath, addressing Sidhu directly, Imran Khan told him that if he wanted he could come and contest elections in Pakistan. “Sidhu saab, if you come and fight elections in Pakistan’s Punjab, you will win,” Khan said assuringly.

Referring to the differences between the two countries, Khan said that both nations should resolve them at the earliest. “It should not be that we have to wait for Navjot Sidhu to become prime minister before we can have friendship between us,” Khan said.