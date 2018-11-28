Police Inspector from Pakistan suspended for dancing with woman: Video

Circulating footage of an alleged inspector dancing with a woman has landed him in trouble with the authorities.

According to reports, the authorities have suspended and launched an inquiry against Inspector Arshad who was deployed as the SHO in Pakpattan’s Kalyana area.

It was revealed further that DPO Pakpattan Maria Mehmood suspended the officer after the news reached her.

Talking to Geo News, the inspector revealed that the videos were stored in his mobile phone but had gotten out when his nephew uploaded them on the internet. He stated further: “The DPO is also very strict. May God have mercy.”

Two of the officer’s videos have been making rounds on social media, with one showing him dancing with another woman to an Indian song, while the other one shows him delivering dialogues from an Indian film.

Some reports suggested that the man seen dancing with the woman was, in fact, a stage performer impersonating as the real cop.