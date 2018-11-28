Rajinikanth’s Film 2.0 Breaks Records in Pakistan

Akshay Kumar-Rajinikanth film 2.0 set to release worldwide tomorrow. The movie, which is a sequel to 2010 Tamil film Enthiran, has Rajinikanth reprising his role of human-robot Chitti, while Akshay plays the part of an antagonist, Dr. Richard aka Crow Man.

Bookings for the film has already started in all metropolitan cities. The film is being released in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will be available in 2D as well as 3D. Tickets are already available and the film has earned over Rs 120 crores approx at the advance booking stage. Not just in India, but even in Pakistan fans are going gaga over the film and the advance booking is breaking records there.

According to reports, the sensor board in Pakistan has cleared 2.0’s release in the country. The film will be screened in 75 cinema theatres across Pakistan. Newspapers there even printed 2.0’s advertisements just so that people start their pre-bookings.

Earlier there were reports that the costliest ticket is being sold in Mumbai for For Rs 1550, followed by Delhi – Rs 1450 and Kolkata – Rs 1030.