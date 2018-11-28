CinemaLatest News

Rajinikanth’s Film 2.0 Breaks Records in Pakistan

Earlier there were reports that the costliest ticket is being sold in Mumbai for For Rs 1550, followed by Delhi – Rs 1450 and Kolkata – Rs 1030.

Nov 28, 2018, 10:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

Akshay Kumar-Rajinikanth film 2.0 set to release worldwide tomorrow. The movie, which is a sequel to 2010 Tamil film Enthiran, has Rajinikanth reprising his role of human-robot Chitti, while Akshay plays the part of an antagonist, Dr. Richard aka Crow Man.

Bookings for the film has already started in all metropolitan cities. The film is being released in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will be available in 2D as well as 3D. Tickets are already available and the film has earned over Rs 120 crores approx at the advance booking stage. Not just in India, but even in Pakistan fans are going gaga over the film and the advance booking is breaking records there.

According to reports, the sensor board in Pakistan has cleared 2.0’s release in the country. The film will be screened in 75 cinema theatres across Pakistan. Newspapers there even printed 2.0’s advertisements just so that people start their pre-bookings.

Earlier there were reports that the costliest ticket is being sold in Mumbai for For Rs 1550, followed by Delhi – Rs 1450 and Kolkata – Rs 1030.

Tags

Related Articles

Jun 25, 2018, 04:59 pm IST

86 people died in clashes, curfew imposed in Nigeria

Apr 25, 2018, 06:53 pm IST

This 30 year old girl is one of most beautiful Delhi actress, see pictures

Sep 17, 2018, 07:51 pm IST

Man Posed as Army Man and Duped 50 Women on Matirmonial Sites

May 1, 2018, 12:02 am IST

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings won the match after a tight fight

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close