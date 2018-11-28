Realme U1 is all set to launch in India today at an event scheduled for 12:30 pm in New Delhi. The latest smartphone from Oppo spinoff brand Realme will be the first to sport the MediaTek Helio P70 flagship chipset launched back in October this year.

Realme U1 price in India has not been revealed by the company yet. We can expect Realme to announce pricing details, alongside availability, at the launch event in New Delhi today. It will be sold exclusively via Amazon.in. Even launch offers will be detailed at the event. Considering the company’s track record, one can expect the Realme U1 price in India to be between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000.

Realme has confirmed that the Realme U1 will be the world’s first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. Launched in October, the Helio P70 is an octa-core SoC based on TSMC’s 12nm FinFET process – with four ARM Cortex-A73 cores clocked at up to 2.1GHz and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 2.0GHz. The processor is coupled with an ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.