Book My Show sold 1.2 Million Tickets of Rajinikanth’s And Akshay Kumar’s Film 2.0

The movie, which is a sequel to 2010 Tamil film Enthiran, has Rajinikanth reprising his role of human-robot Chitti, while Akshay plays the part of antagonist, Dr. Richard aka Crow Man. Bookings for the film has already started in all metropolitan cities which is being released in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will be available in 2D as well as 3D. Pre-bookings for the film started way back and now Book my Show has already sold 1.2 Million tickets before its release.

Film and trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the news on his Twitter and wrote, “#BookMyShow has sold 1.2 Million tix so far for #2Point0..”