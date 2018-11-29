CinemaLatest Newscelebrities

Book My Show sold 1.2 Million Tickets of Rajinikanth’s And Akshay Kumar’s Film 2.0

Nov 29, 2018, 07:48 am IST
Less than a minute

The movie, which is a sequel to 2010 Tamil film Enthiran, has Rajinikanth reprising his role of human-robot Chitti, while Akshay plays the part of antagonist, Dr. Richard aka Crow Man. Bookings for the film has already started in all metropolitan cities which is being released in three languages – Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will be available in 2D as well as 3D. Pre-bookings for the film started way back and now Book my Show has already sold 1.2 Million tickets before its release.

Film and trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the news on his Twitter and wrote, “#BookMyShow has sold 1.2 Million tix so far for #2Point0..”

Tags

Related Articles

Nun
Jun 22, 2018, 09:05 am IST

These are the upcoming Hollywood horror movies in 2018

Aug 3, 2018, 06:23 am IST

Karnataka Govt to use drones for public welfare schemes

WhatsApp
Jul 31, 2018, 08:01 pm IST

Over 2 billion minutes time users spend per day on WhatsApp

Aug 21, 2018, 07:30 pm IST

Kerala Floods : Kerala to get cyclone warning centre and Doppler radar

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close