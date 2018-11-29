C.K.Janu’s, LDF entry: discussion on December 3

Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha leader and tribal activist C.K.Janu to join the ruling LDF. The state committee of her political party- Janadhipathya Rashtriya Sabha- held at calicut had taken a resolution to team up with the ruling Left Front. Primary discussions for this will be held at December 3.

Janadhipathya Rashtriya Sabha, the political outfit formed by C.K. Janu parted ways with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in October. The reason mentioned by the tribal leader was negligence and malfunction by the BJP leadership to keep promises given to her political party.

Janu made it clear that the LDF had invited her for a discussion. “The discussion happened a month ago. The LDF had invited me for a discussion after Janadhipathya Rashtriya Sabha left NDA. The talk was held with CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran. Janadhipathya Rashtriya Sabha won’t merge with any of the other political parties in the state, be it the CPI (M) or the CPI. We will join the LDF if they would accept as an ally,” she says.

A meeting of the district and state leadership of the Janadhipathya Rashtriya Sabha, discussed issues like their entry into a coalition. “But our decision is to remain independent, unless we get invite to join an alliance,” she asserts.

Following the discussion with Kanam in Thiruvananathapuram, Janu got a call from CPI (M) leader and Minister A.K. Balan to further discuss the plan to join LDF. “I reiterated our stand to him. After that there was no communication from the LDF leaders.”

“The news that we have joined LDF is not correct, we haven’t taken such a decision. May be the news came out today as a leadership meeting happened,” she said.

She said that the main fallacy of the tribal community and her plitical party was that it did not become the part of the powerful two fronts which share the political space of Kerala. All other casteist organizations are part or is in alliance with any of these two fronts. So they get benefitted.

C.K. Janu ended a two and half years alliance with NDA citing neglect towards the tribal community, even after having meetings with the BJP national leadership.

Janu, a firebrand leader of the tribal community who has led several protests, joined NDA prior to the Assembly elections in May 2016. Her move to work with the Right Wing was viewed with surprise by many. But Janu defended her move saying that contesting under NDA banner was her new way of protest.