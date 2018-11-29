Gaja: Here is How Much Kerala is Going to Donate Tamilnadu as an Immediate Relief

Cyclone Gaja has caused heavy destruction across TamilNadu. About 88,102 hectares of agricultural and horticultural crops have been damaged and 4,800 fishing boats damaged, as per the government’s initial estimates. However, the number is just a fraction of the loss said farmers in Thanjavur and other neighbouring districts. Help has been pouring in from many parts for TamilNadu and its friendly neighbour Kerala also have stepped in.

After the 14th assembly session, the Kerala government has decided to donate Rs 10 crore as immediate relief to Tamil Nadu. Kerala has also sent 14 truckloads of relief material including clothes and other essentials to Tamil Nadu. Half a dozen teams of doctors have been sent to help victims in the affected areas and 72 officials of the Kerala State Electricity Board have also been dispatched to fix electricity after several houses lost their power connection following the cyclone. Kerala has promised more funds if needed.

Cyclone Gaja crossed the Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam on November 16, leaving more than 60 people dead and causing widespread damage. The Tamil Nadu government, in its report to the centre, has estimated the number of people rendered homeless at 3.7 lakh, and houses destroyed at 3.4 lakh.