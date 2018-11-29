Kisan March: TN farmers arrive carrying skulls of their dead colleagues

A group of farmers from Tamil Nadu arrived here for the two-day ‘kisan’ rally, carrying skulls of two of their colleagues who had committed suicide and threatening to March naked if they are not allowed to go to Parliament on Friday.

The farmers will march to Ramlila Ground and to Parliament Street on Friday, to ask for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce.

The main demands include removal of all farmer loans, profitable price for their agricultural products and a Rs 5,000 pension for farmers per month.

The farmer leaders and his associates are carrying two human skulls, which they claimed were of their two colleagues who ended their lives because they were unable to repay their debts.

Last year, the group staged protests at Jantar Mantar with the skulls of eight farmers who killed themselves owing to farm losses.