Man and His Wife Expelled From House For Putting a Post Against Sabarimala Young Women Entry

Vadakanjery: A man and his wife have come up with a complaint that they were expelled from their rented house by their owner for putting a post against Sabarimala’s young women entry. The complainants are residents of Kottakattu in Thrissur.

The alleged victim, Sudhi and Krishnaja called a press meet and said that they were beaten and spat on the face. They said the houseowner is an employee at Deshabhimani and that using the influence from left parties, they are trying to handle their complaint. Krishnaja saw the media in BJP office along with some BJP leaders. She was treated in district hospital after being attacked.