KeralaLatest News

Man and His Wife Expelled From House For Putting a Post Against Sabarimala Young Women Entry

Nov 29, 2018, 06:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

Vadakanjery: A man and his wife have come up with a complaint that they were expelled from their rented house by their owner for putting a post against Sabarimala’s young women entry. The complainants are residents of Kottakattu in Thrissur.

The alleged victim, Sudhi and Krishnaja called a press meet and said that they were beaten and spat on the face. They said the houseowner is an employee at Deshabhimani and that using the influence from left parties, they are trying to handle their complaint. Krishnaja saw the media in BJP office along with some BJP leaders. She was treated in district hospital after being attacked.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 29, 2018, 09:57 am IST

Last Budget session before Lok Sabha election will begin today: These are the highlights

Feb 1, 2018, 07:21 pm IST

‘Movies should be made on soldiers, who are the real heroes’ demands Kapil Dev

Dec 13, 2017, 09:20 pm IST

LG launches ‘V30+’ with Full Vision display in India

Jan 6, 2018, 08:26 am IST

Gangster issues death threat to this bollywood superstar

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close