Many from both LDF and UDF will associate with NDA: Thushar Vellapally

Many parties from both LDF and UDF will join NDA with in one month, says NDA Kerala state convener Thushar Vellapaally. It is earlier discussed and made it clear that any party or individual will be welcomed by NDA. But they must have some minimum eligibility, or should meet the criteria.

P.C. George is with NDA’s stand on Sabarimala issue. But till now no individual discussion was been held with him. His party can become a member of NDA. Only by that way he can associate with us, he added. These kinds of steps and protests will surely benefit for the front in Kerala. The front is hoping a big win in the coming loksabaha polls.

The NDA has condemned the LDF government’s act of arresting K.Surendran. But continuous protest against this will become a hindrance to get bail. All the cases put against him will be faced legally.