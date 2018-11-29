Nivin pauly’s terrific first look poster in Mikhael going viral

Haneef Adeni directorial Mikhael, with Nivin Pauly in the lead, is one of the most awaited releases. Haneef Adeni’s The Great Father was a big hit and ever since the makers had released the teaser and poster of Mikhael, expectations were soaring high. The second poster was released on the actor’s Facebook page.

The poster with Nivin in killer looks, talking on phone has gone viral. The actor does look terrific. Mikhael has a huge ensemble cast of Unni Mukundan, Manjima Mohan, KPAC Lalitha and Kalabhavan Shajohn and will hit theaters in January.

