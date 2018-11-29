Piravom Church Case: Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan Says Highcourt’s Comment Shouldn’t be taken Seriously

Yesterday, the High Court had criticised the Kerala government on its double stand in Sabarimala and Piravom church and accused it of hypocrisy.

“When 1000 police officers are deployed at Sabarimala, why the government is not able to facilitate the security for 200 persons at the Piravom church”, asked the High Court.

The court observed that instead of settlement talks, the verdict should have been implemented. The High Court also asked the government why it was taking a negative stand in this case, when it is trying to implement the Supreme Court verdict in certain other cases, indirectly referring to Sabarimala case.

Now Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has responded to the comments of High court. He said Court’s criticism was wrong.

“Court asking a few questions should not be taken as criticism. Judges will ask many questions to understand certain things in its entirety. Advocate General had responded to all the questions posed by Court. High court’s questions should not be mistaken for its stand” said the Chief Minister.

Orthodox Church members had moved the High Court claiming that even after the positive verdict from the Supreme Court justice is not served to them.