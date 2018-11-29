Sabarimala: BJP plans for state-wide agitations, A.N. Radhakrishnan to observe hunger strike

The BJP has decided to instigate another phase of Sabarimala protest. The party is planning for state-wide campaigning. Party Kerala state President P.S.Sreedharan Pillai informed this.

As the first step of the new campaign against the woman entry issue at Sabarimala temple, the party will observe a 15-day long hunger strike in front of the secretariat from December 3.

The protest will be staged demanding the removal of prohibitory order enforced at Sabarimala, disciplinary action against the police officers who misbehaved and quashing of the case against K. Surendran. On each day of the hunger strike, the activists from each district will participate.

Apart from the hunger strike, protests will be organised at panchayat levels and above. One crore signatures will be collected from the public with the demand to save Sabarimala. From December 5 to 10, programmes like ‘Ayyappabhakta Sadhassukal’, honouring of the guru swamis will be held at panchayats.

BJP state general secretary M.T.Ramesh is the coordinator for the protests in front of the secretariat. J.R.Padmakumar, Sajeev, Sivankutty is joint coordinators. At present protest programmes till December 17 have been scheduled.

Pillai also said that a team led by BJP all-India secretary Saroj Pandey will visit Kerala on December 2 and 3 to know about the Sabarimala issue and the all-India leaders will conduct discussions with Sabarimala Karma Samithi and BJP core committee. They will also visit tantri family and Panadalam.

The complaints regarding violation of human rights will be collected. The fake case registered against K. Surendran will be brought to the notice of national leadership, Pillai added.