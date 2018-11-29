Sabarimala Row: BJP Withdrawing From Protests? Here is How P S Sreedharan Reacted

In the past few hours, some of the media in Kerala had reported that BJP is going to withdraw from protests in Sabarimala. Now BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai has come out dismissing this news. He said that BJP doesn’t intend to withdraw in Sabarimala protests and that they will continue to engage in protests until the target is achieved. He added that leaders like K Surendran being put behind the bars is a part of a conspiracy to destroy Sabarimala.

“There is no thought of surrendering before Government. All the fake charges slapped on K Surendran has to be withdrawn. He must be released soon. BJP has taken a strong stand in this issue. There is no base for the allegation that BJP is withdrawing from the protests.” said the State President of BJP

Sreedharan Pillai also added that the fact that leaders like P.C George is coming to BJP camp is an indication for the fact that BJP’s stand in the issue is well accepted.