Sara Ali Khan shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Kedarnath

Actress Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath.

Recently, Sara has shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets in which she can be seen as Mukku. Dressed in a salwar suit, she looks beautiful.

The trailer of Kedarnath received a positive response from the cinema lovers and the lady looked promising. Sushant will be seen playing the role of a Pithu, Masoor in the movie. Both the stars shared a sizzling chemistry. It will be interesting to see if they manage to spell magic with their performances.

Sara took to the social networking site, Instagram to share the picture. She captioned it as, “Behind the scenes..missing these moments already! 9 days to #kedarnath.”

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, it is all set to hit the screens on December 7. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.