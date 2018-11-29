Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Do Not Bend Backwards For Anybody But Yourself’ Mantra going viral on the internet

Shilpa Shetty recently shared a video on the internet were Shilpa can be seen doing a yoga back-bend, and while she makes it look effortless she also had this to say, “Today’s mantra ‘Life will be simpler if you don’t bend backwards for anyone but yourself’.”

She also added, “We bend backwards when we are insecure, seeking attention/approval, lacking confidence or in fear…This asana will definitely help you change those things. They say you are as young as your spine..The Chakrasana is an intense backward bend creating necessary space in your spine to keep you young and healthy. ‘The Wheel'(Chakra) pose sets momentum for the circulatory, nervous and endocrine system, just like the wheel sets momentum for a car helping it run smoothly.

“This asana opens up the Manipuraka chakra (solar plexus) building confidence, clarity of thought, self assurance,wisdom, knowledge and bliss..This must be done carefully (but not if one suffers with back injuries) and under supervision and consistent practice will yield astounding results both not just physically but mentally too. Bend backwards for yourself and see the world bend forward ..with RESPECT.”

Check out the video below: