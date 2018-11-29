TamilRockers Does It Again, 2.0 in Trouble?

Tamil Rockers are not making it any easy for any movie to be released in Tamil and Shankar’s grand spectacle 2.0 is not spared either. The HD print of the film was leaked by a piracy website called TamilRockers within a few hours of its release on Thursday, reports India Today. It is said that the makers had deployed a separate team to monitor online piracy.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that producers of 2.0 had approached the Madras High Court with a list of websites which had illegally uploaded the pirated version of the film. There has been no official confirmation on the same.

The same group had recently leaked Vijay’s Sarkar and Dhanush’s Vada Chennai. What is astounding is not the speed at which they leaked it, but the quality.

As per India Today, Tamil actor Vishal’s anti-piracy team had recently submitted a list of websites that leak newly released films on their websites to the state government, following which some of them were blocked.