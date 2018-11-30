Bajaj launches new Pulsar 150 Neon in India : Price and Features

Bajaj Auto launched an upgraded version of its 150 cc bike Pulsar 150 Neon priced at Rs 64,998 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The all new Pulsar 150 Neon 2019 collection comes with with a sporty appeal and is for customers looking at a bike with size and performance above the 100-110 cc offerings.

“The Pulsar 150 Neon, with its fresh new looks, outstanding road presence and proven performance is set to be the first choice for any customer willing to move beyond a 100/110 cc bike,” Bajaj Auto President (Motorcycles) Eric Vas said in a statement.

The bike comes with 14PS of power.While the new Pulsar launched comes at a starting price of Rs 64,998, Yamaha’s Fazer F1 and 15, which compete in the same segment are priced at Rs 89,143 and Rs 1,16,746, respectively.