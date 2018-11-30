Latest NewsAutomobile

Bajaj launches new Pulsar 150 Neon in India : Price and Features

Nov 30, 2018, 07:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bajaj Auto launched an upgraded version of its 150 cc bike Pulsar 150 Neon priced at Rs 64,998 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The all new Pulsar 150 Neon 2019 collection comes with with a sporty appeal and is for customers looking at a bike with size and performance above the 100-110 cc offerings.

“The Pulsar 150 Neon, with its fresh new looks, outstanding road presence and proven performance is set to be the first choice for any customer willing to move beyond a 100/110 cc bike,” Bajaj Auto President (Motorcycles) Eric Vas said in a statement.

The bike comes with 14PS of power.While the new Pulsar launched comes at a starting price of Rs 64,998, Yamaha’s Fazer F1 and 15, which compete in the same segment are priced at Rs 89,143 and Rs 1,16,746, respectively.

Tags

Related Articles

sea level
Jul 16, 2017, 01:00 pm IST

Giant Iceberg four times the size of Delhi breaks

Sep 12, 2018, 03:59 pm IST

‘Find of the Century’: Million Dollar Worth Gold Rocks Unearthed

Dec 6, 2017, 07:37 am IST

India will be a super power to control the global economic system soon : Grechen C Morgenson

Nov 14, 2018, 03:39 pm IST

Cyclone ‘Gaja’ and Heavy Rain : All schools to remain shut tomorrow

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close