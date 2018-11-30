Latest NewsSports

Fans Slams Virat Kohli for “disrespectful act” at toss for a warm-up match

Nov 30, 2018, 07:20 am IST
Less than a minute

Indian captain Virat Kohli was Thursday slammed by cricket fans for wearing shorts at the toss for the warm-up game against Cricket Australia XI ahead of the four-Test series in Sydney.

The four-day game, which started after the first day was washed out due to rain, though has not been accorded the first-class status.

Kohli had strode to the middle, sporting a casual look while another skipper Sam Whiteman and the toss representative were all dressed in formal attire. A photograph of Kohli in shorts attending the toss was posted on BCCI’s Twitter handle.

Fans soon took to the social networking site and criticised Kohli, calling it a “disrespectful act”. One of them pointed out how Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar had slammed Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman for not wearing his cap properly at Asia Cup earlier this year.

Tags

Related Articles

Ambedkar
Apr 12, 2018, 09:46 pm IST

Ambedkar’s statue now locked in iron cage with Police protection

Jun 28, 2018, 06:58 pm IST

BlackBerry Key2: Is an Android Phone with a Keyboard Still on Demand?

after-the-video-went-viral-protest-rising-over-vijay
Apr 10, 2018, 03:52 pm IST

After the video went viral, protest rising over Vijay

Jan 5, 2018, 08:53 am IST

Latest Smartphone’s leaked images and expected features with price

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close