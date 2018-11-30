Fans Slams Virat Kohli for “disrespectful act” at toss for a warm-up match

Indian captain Virat Kohli was Thursday slammed by cricket fans for wearing shorts at the toss for the warm-up game against Cricket Australia XI ahead of the four-Test series in Sydney.

The four-day game, which started after the first day was washed out due to rain, though has not been accorded the first-class status.

Kohli had strode to the middle, sporting a casual look while another skipper Sam Whiteman and the toss representative were all dressed in formal attire. A photograph of Kohli in shorts attending the toss was posted on BCCI’s Twitter handle.

Fans soon took to the social networking site and criticised Kohli, calling it a “disrespectful act”. One of them pointed out how Indian batting great Sunil Gavaskar had slammed Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman for not wearing his cap properly at Asia Cup earlier this year.