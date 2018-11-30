Lucifer teaser to be released with Odiyan?

Mohanlal’s highly anticipated film ‘Odiyan’ is scheduled to hit screens on December 14. The mass-fantasy entertainer genre, Peter Hein’s action choreography and Mohanlal’s multiple looks are some of the reasons that makes the audience wait eagerly the movie’s release. Now fans have got one more reason to look forward to the release.

It is being reported that the teaser of ‘Lucifer’ will be released alongside ‘Odiyan’, first in theatres and later in social medias. Though an official word has not been made, fans are already high on excitement.

Meanwhile, ‘Lucifer’ shoot is nearing completion. The movie which marks the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj is touted to be a political thriller. Murali Gopy has scripted the movie that has Mohanlal in the lead role of Stephen Nedumballi, a politician. Indrajith Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and Saniya Iyappan are also part of the cast. The movie is slated for a summer release next March.