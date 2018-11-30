Latest NewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi is my captain, he sent me to Pakistan, Says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Nov 30, 2018, 08:01 pm IST
Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu  said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi sent him to Pakistan for the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on November 28.

“My captain is Rahul Gandhi, he has sent me everywhere (Mere captain Rahul Gandhi hain, unhone toh bheja hai har jagah),” said Sidhu in Hyderabad on Friday.

“At least 20 Congress leaders asked me to go. The Central leadership of the party asked me to go. Punjab Chief Minister is like my father, I told him that I had already promised them (Pakistan) that I will go,” Sidhu said in an exclusive interview to news agency.

Notably, Sidhu was one of the invitees, who went to Pakistan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on November 28. The leader got embroiled in controversy after his photographs with a pro-Khalistani leader Gopal Chawla went viral.

