Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous during the promotion of Kedarnath

Nov 30, 2018, 07:35 am IST
Sara Ali Khan once again was seen promoting the film along with co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. So far, the beauty has set trends with her way of opting only for the desi attires to promote the film and her recent look has taken her style game to the next level. Donning a green flower printed Sharara suit, the diva is looking like the new desi girl in town. Her attire in the post is a fashion staple that all the women out there need to bookmark asap.

