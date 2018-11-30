Latest NewsInternational

Saudi Arabia offers to supply oil and petroleum products to India

Nov 30, 2018
Saudi Arabia has offered to supply India with oil and petroleum products it needs to meet its growing energy demands during a meeting between Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, official Saudi media reported on Friday.

The two leaders met at Salman’s residence in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires on the sidelines of the G-20 summit.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the horizons of bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries in the various political, security, economic, investment, agricultural, energy, cultural, and technological fields, Saudi Press Agency reported.

In the investment field, they discussed the investment opportunities in the infrastructure through the Public Investment Fund, as well as opportunities in the agricultural field with the aim of replacing agricultural imports from other countries to the kingdom with Indian agricultural imports.

In the field of energy, they discussed the kingdom’s readiness to supply India with all of its needs of oil and petroleum products, as well as Saudi Aramco’s investment in refineries in India, especially the large refinery on the western coast of India and in the field of crude oil storage, the report said.

