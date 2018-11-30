This is why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don’t attend Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding

Meghan Markle will not be attending Priyanka Chopra’s wedding to Nick Jonas later this week. A SunOnline report cites US Weekly in stating that even though the actor was present at Meghan’s nuptials to Prince Harry in May, the Duchess of Sussex will not be returning the favour.

The report further cites an insider who says that Meghan will not be going to Priyanka’s wedding, especially now that she’s pregnant. Priyanka and Nick, who have been dating for six months, will tie the knot on Sunday in India.

The Baywatch actress and Meghan have been friends since January 2016 when they hit it off after meeting at the Elle Women in Television event.

Priyanka and Nick or Nickyanka as they are being called will tie the knot on December 2, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan Palace, in Jodhpur, India, with a whole week of festivities leading up to their nuptials.

Meghan, however, will not be maid of honour, as Priyanka has chosen long-time friend and fellow film producer Mubina Rattonsey. The couple announced their engagement on August 18, 2018.