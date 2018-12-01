Actress Abduction Case: Actor Dileep Approaches Supreme Court For this Reason

Newdelhi: Actor Dileep who is an accused in the actress abduction case, has approached Supreme Court seeking a copy of the visuals. He has already made this request in lower courts reiterating his rights to have access to the evidence.
