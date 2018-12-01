Chennithala files petition against CM in vigilance court

The leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala approached before the Trivandrum vigilance court to file a petition alleging corruption against Chief Minister. In the plea, he argued that Pinarayi Vijayan and others made corruption in allowing illegally four companies to engage in the liquor business.

Emerging from the court after filing the petition, Chennithala told the media that he expects the court to accept his petition. “I had no other option but to approach the court as my pleas to the government and the Kerala Governor were not taken up. I expect that the court will accept my petition when it meets to decide on it on January 10,” said Chennithala.

In his petition, he has also named State Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan and three top excise officials for their alleged role in giving the sanction.

Chennithala in September had gone hammer and tongs against the sanctioning of three breweries and one distillery, the first in the state after 1999. He had alleged that it was a corrupt deal and was done without following the mandatory procedures. Chennithala for over four weeks time and again raised this corrupt deal and finally on October 4, Vijayan canceled the licences that were given.

“The fact that the licences were cancelled clearly shows that there is merit in what I said, that this was a corrupt deal. After committing a robbery, if the robbed things are returned, the case is still there,” added Chennithala.

Ramakrishnan, however, said that both Vigilance and Governor had looked into the allegation and did not do anything.