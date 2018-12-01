November: GST revenue hits Rs. 97,637 crore

The total gross GST revenue collected in the month of November 2018 is Rs. 97,637 crore of which CGST is Rs. 16,812 crore, SGST is Rs. 23,070 crore, IGST is Rs. 49,726 crore (including Rs. 24,133crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs. 8,031 crore(including Rs. 842crore collected on imports). The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of October up to 30th November 2018 is 69.6 lakh.

The government has settled Rs. 18,262 crore to CGST and Rs. 15,704 crore to SGST from IGST as a regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of November 2018 is Rs. 35,073 crore for CGST and Rs. 38,774 crore for the SGST.

Rs. 11,922crore has been released to the states as GST compensation for the months of August-September, 2018.