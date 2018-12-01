KeralaCinemaLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Pranav Mohanlal’s ” irupathiyonnam nootandu”shoot completed

Dec 1, 2018, 06:58 pm IST
Quiet a little had been discussing the creative director Arun Gopi ever since his enigmatic directional debut ” Ramleela” had released. After Ramleela which had Dileep in a lead role, the fame has got engaged in his next venture for past few months for the making of the ” irupathiyonnam nootandu” starring Pranav Mohanlal. The film has gained much disgrace from social media trollers on behalf of Hannah’s controversial issue too.

Now, Arun himself has come up with a Facebook post strong enough to halt the rumors which have been spreading like wildfire past days. Arun has posted his heartfelt courtesy to all those who have helped him in making the film.

let’s see what Arun Gopi has to say,

” It is in this morning that we had packed up our final day shoot. This is my second film and first written the script on behalf of me. Thanks a lot to everyone. Thank you for helping me to fulfill my dream. Hey, but here are some whom I must express my sincerest gratitude. Tommichayan, Appu, Noble, Antony and not but the least Malayalam film’s enigma Lallettan are some among them. They are the reason behind this happening.

Arun Gopi has not forgotten to thank all the representatives behind the film. Like the saying ‘alpha to omega’, he has expressed his sincerest gratitude to all those who are behind the silver screen.

