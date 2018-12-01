Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra’s Mehendi looks similar to that of Aishwarya Rai: See Pics

Dec 1, 2018, 09:32 am IST
The upcoming bride and groom Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in Jodhpur, enjoying the various pre-wedding ceremonies. The wedding will take place in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. Now, the couple’s Mehendi ceremony happened on December 29. The much personal affair saw the presence of all the near and dear ones from the bride and groom’s side.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishekh mehendi ceremony

Priyanka’s Mehandi was designed by Ritesh Aggarwal. For those who have forgotten, in 2007 Ritesh had designed Mehendi for Aishwarya and Abhishekh’s Mehendi ceremony as well. The report further mentioned that about 5.5 kgs of Mehendi was sent for Priyanka Chopra’s Mehendi ceremony.

