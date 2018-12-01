Latest Newscelebrities

Sara Ali Khan spotted together with Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 12

Dec 1, 2018, 09:53 am IST
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Kedarnath. The film’s trailer was released recently and Sara managed to gain a lot of applause for her performance.

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput are currently busy promoting their film Kedarnath.

Recently, Sara turned up in Bigg Boss house and even struck a pose with host Salman Khan.

Sara took a picture of herself with Salman on her Instagram and wrote, “Welcome to Bigg Boss with the biggest boss.” Sara, who looks pretty in every outfit she wears, once again looked stunning in a maroon Nachiket Barve outfit. Salman, on the other hand, kept it casual in dark blue t-shirt and blue denim.

Kedarnath is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor and is slated to hit the big screens on December 7, 2018.

