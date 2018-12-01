Shah Rukh Khan watched and praised his daughter’s performance in a play: See Pic

Shah Rukh Khan is a proud and doting father to his three children – son Aryan Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam Khan. He often seen sharing photos of his kids and also talking about them during several interviews. Whenever he shares photos with them, his captions are truly unmissable.

Recently, SRK took out time from his busy schedule to visit London. He watched his daughter perform in a play and then shared a heartfelt post for her. The actor lauded the whole team for the exceptional work.

In the picture shared by SRK, he can be seen adorably giving Suhana a peck. He captioned the picture as, “With my Juliet in London. What a wonderful experience and exceptional performances by the whole cast. Congratulations to the whole team.”

Earlier, Suhana made a stunning a debut as the cover girl for Vogue magazine. While being interviewed, she talked about her love for acting. She said, “I don’t think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time.