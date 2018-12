Shankar’s 2.0 managed to collect 6.3 CR Gross in the USA, and 6.7 CR in UAE. As expected it stood in second place in worldwide collections after Baahubali 2: The conclusion, and became one of the top grossers of other language movies in Kerala. 2.0 is the all-time Chennai grosser on opening day beating Sarkar and stood second in overall gross in Tamil Nadu. Trade experts estimated that the collections will uprise on the weekend worldwide.