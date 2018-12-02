KeralaLatest News

BJP to Stop Minister’s Vehicles On Road. This is How Police is Planning to Counter them

Dec 2, 2018, 09:54 am IST
Less than a minute

BJP, protesting against the arrest of its leader K Surendran has planned to block roads where Kerala Ministers are travelling. C.M Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers Thomas Isacc, G Sudhakaran, P Thilothaman and Kadakapally Surendran who will attend a public function at Chengannur today on 11 am will have to face protests from BJP workers. BJP local committee members are gearing up to block the roads through which the ministers will pass. Kerala Police has made elaborate preparations to counter the move of the saffron party.

The security given to all the ministers have been beefed up. The number of police officers to assist the ministers and the number of pilot vehicles that accompany the minister’s official vehicle have been increased. About 250 police officers are already deployed at Chengannur.

BJP has alleged that Chief minister’s office has conspired against K Surendran to trap him in multiple cases and put him behind the bars. It is against these ‘human rights violation’ that BJP is leading their protests.

Tags

Related Articles

May 30, 2018, 08:41 pm IST

A 27-year-old Air India pilot found dead at a Riyadh hotel in Saudi Arabia

Nov 28, 2018, 11:55 am IST

ISL 2018: FC Goa takes on ATK on Away Match: Preview

Feb 2, 2018, 07:06 am IST

Actress Amala Paul explains what actually happened for giving a police complaint against a Chennai Businessman

Jul 15, 2018, 11:21 pm IST

These celebrities change their name to get success in Bollywood industry

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close