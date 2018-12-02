BJP to Stop Minister’s Vehicles On Road. This is How Police is Planning to Counter them

BJP, protesting against the arrest of its leader K Surendran has planned to block roads where Kerala Ministers are travelling. C.M Pinarayi Vijayan and ministers Thomas Isacc, G Sudhakaran, P Thilothaman and Kadakapally Surendran who will attend a public function at Chengannur today on 11 am will have to face protests from BJP workers. BJP local committee members are gearing up to block the roads through which the ministers will pass. Kerala Police has made elaborate preparations to counter the move of the saffron party.

The security given to all the ministers have been beefed up. The number of police officers to assist the ministers and the number of pilot vehicles that accompany the minister’s official vehicle have been increased. About 250 police officers are already deployed at Chengannur.

BJP has alleged that Chief minister’s office has conspired against K Surendran to trap him in multiple cases and put him behind the bars. It is against these ‘human rights violation’ that BJP is leading their protests.