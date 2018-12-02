‘Congress obstructing Ram Temple construction, indulging in Muslim appeasement’, accuses Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused that the Congress party is obstructing Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya.

Addressing a poll rally in Telangana’s Sangareddy, Adityanath said; “if anyone is creating an obstruction in the way of construction of a grand temple in the birthplace of Lord Ram, it’s Congress”. “We should all make efforts to understand the intention of the Congress party,” he said. Adityanath said BJP is for good governance, development, and wants to fulfill the model of “Ram Rajya” in the country.

Addressing another election rally the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister hit out at Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

“If BJP forms the government in Telangana, I can tell you that Owaisi will have to run away just like Nizam was compelled to run away from Hyderabad. BJP will give security to all but will not allow those who spread anarchy”, he said.

He accused both Congress and TRS of indulging in Muslim appeasement and making religion a foundation for making schemes for them. The BJP, he said, does not discriminate between caste, creed, and religion while drafting policies.

Adityanath said KCR had, before the 2014 elections, promised to make a person from Schedule Caste/ Schedule Tribe community the Chief Minister if his party came to power. “Now, TRS is handing over the legacy to his son and daughter.”

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last four-and-half years, the BJP-led government has been carrying out programmes with a mission of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, he added.