Congress promised free electricity to Churches and Mosques but not for Temples, Says Amit Shah

Congress promising free electricity to Mosques and Churches and not for temples,BJP president Amit Shah said today. Shah was addressing a rally in Narayanpet also attacked Asaduddin Owaisi, saying, due to his fear the K Chandrashekar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the state has stopped celebrating Hyderabad liberation day.

“Congress in its manifesto promised free electricity to Masjids and Churches but not for Temples. Both TRS and Congress are engaged in minority appeasement,” the BJP leader said while addressing the rally in the state.

However, Congress’ draft manifesto has mentioned free electricity to all places of worship including temples in the state.

Congress in its draft poll manifesto for the state also promised financial assistance to “poor minority students” and promised 50 percent works in government contract to youth who participated in Telangana movement with a special mention for Muslim youth.

Attacking All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Owaisi, Shah promised to restart celebration of Hyderabad Muslim Day. “Due to fear of Owaisi, KCR government no longer celebrates Liberation Day on 17th September. If BJP forms the government in the state, Hyderabad Liberation Day will be celebrated in a grand way,” Shah said.