“CPM’s ‘Women Wall’ is Poison Covered in Sugar”: Ramesh Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has come up with serious criticisms against the ‘women wall’ Kerala Government is planning for January 1. He said Women-Wall is poison covered in Sugar.

It was yesterday that Kerala Govt, to defend the mass protest of devotees on Sabarimala issue, decided to form a ‘Woman wall’ on January 1.

The decision came after the Chief minister’s meeting with the representatives of social organizations. The “women wall” would be formed on January 1 from the northern district of Kasargode to the state capital pledging support to the state government stand on Sabarimala issue.