KeralaLatest News

“CPM’s ‘Women Wall’ is Poison Covered in Sugar”: Ramesh Chennithala

Dec 2, 2018, 02:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has come up with serious criticisms against the ‘women wall’ Kerala Government is planning for January 1. He said Women-Wall is poison covered in Sugar.

It was yesterday that Kerala Govt, to defend the mass protest of devotees on Sabarimala issue, decided to form a ‘Woman wall’ on January 1.

The decision came after the Chief minister’s meeting with the representatives of social organizations. The “women wall” would be formed on January 1 from the northern district of Kasargode to the state capital pledging support to the state government stand on Sabarimala issue.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 3, 2017, 02:29 pm IST

SC allows woman to abort 25-week foetus !

bruna abdullah _ topless_bold_pics
Feb 25, 2018, 01:24 pm IST

This Actress’s Bold Photos Becoming Viral On Social Media

Radhika
May 20, 2018, 07:47 am IST

Meet Radhika Kumaraswamy,Wife of Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy- See Pics

Sep 7, 2018, 04:39 pm IST

Know actual Meaning of Shahid-Mira Rajput Couples second Child’s Name

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close